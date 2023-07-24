Jul 24, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this morning's call to discuss Verrica's approval of YCANTH for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, as well as the announcement this morning that Verrica has entered into a nonbinding term sheet for a debt facility for up to $125 million.



Joining me on today's call are Ted White, President and CEO of Verrica Pharmaceuticals; Joe Bonaccorso, Verrica's Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Gary Goldenberg, Verrica's Chief Medical Officer; Terry Kohler, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Hayes, Verrica's Chief Legal Officer.



As a reminder, during today's call, management will make forward-looking statements. These statements may include expectations related to the commercialization of YCANTH, including the launch of YCANTH and the timing thereof; the potential entry of the companies into a debt facility by the end of this week; the proposed terms of the debt facility; potential borrowings pursuant to the debt facility; the company's ability to fund operations into the first quarter of 2025; Verrica's clinical development