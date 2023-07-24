Jul 24, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Unidentified Participant
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this morning's call to discuss Verrica's approval of YCANTH for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, as well as the announcement this morning that Verrica has entered into a nonbinding term sheet for a debt facility for up to $125 million.
Joining me on today's call are Ted White, President and CEO of Verrica Pharmaceuticals; Joe Bonaccorso, Verrica's Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Gary Goldenberg, Verrica's Chief Medical Officer; Terry Kohler, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Hayes, Verrica's Chief Legal Officer.
As a reminder, during today's call, management will make forward-looking statements. These statements may include expectations related to the commercialization of YCANTH, including the launch of YCANTH and the timing thereof; the potential entry of the companies into a debt facility by the end of this week; the proposed terms of the debt facility; potential borrowings pursuant to the debt facility; the company's ability to fund operations into the first quarter of 2025; Verrica's clinical development
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc to Discuss FDA Approval of YCANTH Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...