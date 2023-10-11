Oct 11, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Ted White - Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. - President, CEO



Thank you, [Tara]. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to personally welcome you and thank everyone for participating in today's virtual KOL Investor Event discussing our recent FDA approval of YCANTH, the first and only approved treatment for molluscum contagiosum in adult and pediatric patients, two years of age and older.



Molluscum is caused by a pox virus that produces a distinct raised skin-toned-to-pink-colored lesions that can cause pain, inflammation, itching, and bacterial infections. It's easily transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact or through fomites and can spread to other parts of