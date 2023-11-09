Q3 2023 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

With me on the line this morning are Ted White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica Pharmaceuticals; Joe Bonaccorso, Chief Commercial Officer; Terry Kohler, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Gary Goldenberg, Verrica's Chief Medical Officer; and Chris Hayes, Verrica's Chief Legal Officer.



As a reminder during today's call, management will make forward-looking statements. These statements may include expectations related to the commercialization of YCANTH in the United States, Verrica's clinical development programs and product candidates, as well as overall business