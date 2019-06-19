miRagen Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 19, 2019 / 07:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to the miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would like to now turn the conference over to Bill Marshall. Please go ahead.



William Stuart Marshall - Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon. I'm Bill Marshall, the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. I'm very happy to welcome you to the miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Annual Stockholders' Meeting. Since the meeting is being held virtually via live webcast originating from Boulder, Colorado, we have stockholders attending via web portal.



Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce to you the members of the Board and the business team who are with us today. The other members of the Board are Jeffrey S. Hatfield, the Chairperson of the Board; Thomas E. Hughes, PhD, the Chairperson of our Compensation Committee; Kevin Koch, PhD, the Chairperson of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; Arlene M. Morris; and Joseph L. Turner, the