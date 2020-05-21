miRagen Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. Annual Meeting.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Bill Marshall. Sir, please go ahead.



William Stuart Marshall - Miragen Therapeutics - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Good morning. I'm Bill Marshall, the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. Very happy to welcome you to the Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting. Since the meeting is being held virtually via live webcast originating from Boulder, Colorado, we will have stockholders attending via web portal.



Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce to you the members of the Board and the business team who are with us today. The other members of the Board are: Christopher J. Bowden, MD; Jeffrey S. Hatfield, the Chairperson of our Board; Thomas E. Hughes, PhD, the Chairperson of our Compensation Committee; Kevin Koch, PhD, the Chairperson of our Nominating and Corporate