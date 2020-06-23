Miragen Therapeutics - Special Call Transcript

Jun 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Good day and welcome to the KOL call on MRG-229 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis hosted by Miragen Therapeutic, Inc.



I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Bill Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Miragen Therapeutics. Please go ahead, sir.



William Stuart Marshall - Miragen Therapeutics - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for this key opinion leader call on MRG-229. We're happy to be able to host this webinar call this morning and fortunate to have a couple of very important key opinion leaders in this area join us today for a discussion of some recent discoveries that we've made at Miragen Therapeutics that we believe are going to be important -- potentially important in the future treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in the development of MRG-229.



Joining us today is Naftali Kaminski. Naftali is the Boehringer-Ingelheim Endowed Chair -- Endowed Professor of Internal Medicine and Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at