Dec 31, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Jeffrey S. Hatfield - Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. My name is Jeff Hatfield, and I serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Miragen Therapeutics. I will be presiding over this meeting.



At this time, I would like to call the meeting to order. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. President at the meeting today electronically are the following directors and members of the management team: Lee Rauch, Director and Chief Executive Officer; Peter Harwin, Director; Tomas Kiselak, Director; Arlene Morris, Director; Joe Turner, Director; Jonathan Violin, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jason Leverone, Chief Financial Officer. Mr.