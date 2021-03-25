Q4 2020 Viridian Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Viridian Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Ferry of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel Ferry - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD & Relationship Manager



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2020 conference call. Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release providing our fourth quarter and full year-end 2020 financial results and business updates. A replay of today's call will be available on the Investors section of our website approximately 1 hour after its completion. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Please note that these forward-looking