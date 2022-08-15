Aug 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Viridian Therapeutics conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to John Jordan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
John A. Jordan - Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you, Darryl. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Viridian conference call to discuss the initial clinical data for VRDN-001 in patients with thyroid eye disease.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Please note that these statements reflect our opinions only as of today. Except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise these statements in light of new information or future events. Factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ
Q2 2022 Viridian Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...