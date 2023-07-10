Jul 10, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Viridian Therapeutics Conference Call. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Louisa Stone, Manager of Investor Relations at Viridian Therapeutics. Please go ahead.



Louisa Stone -



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Viridian Therapeutics conference call to discuss the positive data from our Phase II trial cohorts of VRDN-001 in patients with chronic test, an amendment for ongoing THRIVE Phase III trial and the latest progress in our subcutaneous program for the treatment of TED. A press release highlighting these updates and the presentation for today's call, are available on the Investors page of the corporate website at www.viridiantherapeutics.com.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements regarding our regulatory product development and commercialization plans and research activities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that