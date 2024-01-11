Jan 11, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Lalita Sundarrajan J.P. Morgan Chase Co.-Analyst



Good morning, everyone. My name is Lalita Sundarrajan. And it's my pleasure to introduce Viridian Therapeutics speakers for today, President and CEO, Steve Mahoney, joined onstage by our Chief Business Officer, Shan Wu. With that, Steve, I'll turn it over to you.



Stephen Mahoney - Viridian Therapeutics Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you very much, Lalita. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I am pleased to be here today to tell you about Viridian. We are very excited about 2024, the year ahead.



Viridian is building what we believe to be a world-class portfolio in two key areas: thyroid eye disease with a potential best-in-class therapy for thyroid eye disease and a portfolio of FcRns that are differentiated from and improved upon current products and those that are also in development.



Before we get started, I'd like to mention that we will be making forward-looking statements today. They are subject to risks and uncertainties, and we refer you