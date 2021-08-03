Aug 03, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Varex Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to your host, Howard Goldman. Please go ahead.
Howard Goldman -
Good afternoon, and welcome to Varex Imaging Corporation's earnings conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. With me today are Sunny Sanyal, our President and CEO; Sam Maheshwari, our CFO; and Chris Belfiore, our new Director of Investor Relations.
Before turning the call over to Chris, as many of you know, I will soon be retiring from Varex. I want to thank the Varex leadership team for the opportunity to head our investor relations mission that began several months prior to our spin-off. It's been an honor to work with all of you. Chris?
Christopher John Belfiore - Varex Imaging Corporation - Director of IR
Thank you, Howard. Please note that the live webcast of this conference call includes a supplemental slide presentation that can be accessed
Q3 2021 Varex Imaging Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...