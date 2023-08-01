Q3 2023 Varex Imaging Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Christopher John Belfiore - Varex Imaging Corporation - Director of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Varex Imaging Corporation's Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. With me today are Sunny Sanyal, our President and CEO; and Sam Maheshwari, our CFO.



To simplify our discussion, unless otherwise stated, all references to the quarter are for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. In addition, unless otherwise stated, quarterly comparisons are made sequentially from the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 to the second quarter of fiscal year