Q3 2021 Vroom Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Vroom's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Joining us on the call today are Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Krakowiak, Chief Financial Officer. Please note that this call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at ir.vroom.com. The third quarter earnings release and earnings presentation are also posted to the IR website.



Before we begin, please note that the discussion today includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about Vroom's operations and future financial performance. These and other forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. We direct you to the company's most recent SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section of Vroom's most recent Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our