Feb 05, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the special meeting of stockholders of Vroom, Inc. I will now turn the line over to Robert Mylod, Jr.
Robert Mylod - Jr., Vroom, Inc. - Independent Executive Chair of the Board
Thank you, and good morning. I'm Robert Mylod the independent Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of Vroom, Inc. and Chair of its Audit Committee. I'll be serving as the Chair of today's meeting. Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce you to the other members of the Board and the officers of the company who are with us today.
The other members of the Board in attendance are Timothy Crow, Michael Farello, Chair of the Compensation Committee; Laura Lang; Laura OâShaughnessy, Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; Paula Pretlow; and Tom Shortt, our Chief Executive Officer. In addition, participating today are Bob Krakowiak, our Chief Financial Officer; and Patricia Moran, our Chief Legal Officer and Secretary.
The meeting will now officially come to order. We will proceed with the formal business
Vroom Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Feb 05, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...