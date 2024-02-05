Vroom Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 05, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the special meeting of stockholders of Vroom, Inc. I will now turn the line over to Robert Mylod, Jr.



Robert Mylod - Jr., Vroom, Inc. - Independent Executive Chair of the Board



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Robert Mylod the independent Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of Vroom, Inc. and Chair of its Audit Committee. I'll be serving as the Chair of today's meeting. Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce you to the other members of the Board and the officers of the company who are with us today.



The other members of the Board in attendance are Timothy Crow, Michael Farello, Chair of the Compensation Committee; Laura Lang; Laura OâShaughnessy, Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; Paula Pretlow; and Tom Shortt, our Chief Executive Officer. In addition, participating today are Bob Krakowiak, our Chief Financial Officer; and Patricia Moran, our Chief Legal Officer and Secretary.



The meeting will now officially come to order. We will proceed with the formal business