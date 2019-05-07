Q1 2019 Verona Pharma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to Verona First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Stephanie Carrington, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Stephanie Carrington - ICR, LLC - SVP
Thank you, operator. Good morning or afternoon depending on where you are. And welcome to today's call to review Verona Pharma's results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019.
On this call, I am joined today by Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer; and Piers Morgan, Chief Financial Officer. I trust that you have seen the press release that was issued this morning before market opened. It includes the results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019, as well as the operational update. If you have not, the press release is also available on the Investor Relations portion of Verona Pharma's website.
On today's call, Jan-Anders will first provide a clinical development and business update for the first quarter 2019. Piers will then review the company's
May 07, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
