Verona Pharma PLC Investor & Analyst R&D Forum Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Brian Leaker - Royal Free Hospital - Consultant Physician & Clinical Pharmacologist



Good morning. Welcome to the Verona Investor and R&D Analyst Meeting this morning. My name is Brian Leaker. I'm a physician and my involvement with Verona or, I should say, this particular compound goes back over 20 years, but more of that later. And I'll be chairing the distinguished panel shortly.



But firstly, let me invite Jan-Anders Karlsson, who is the CEO of Verona, to introduce the meeting and to tell you about what an exciting prospect he has in his grasp. Jan?



Jan-Anders Karlsson - Verona Pharma plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. So good morning, and welcome to this Investor and Analyst R&D forum. We'd like to take this opportunity to talk about one of the most common respiratory diseases in the world. So a lot of patients suffering. We'll talk about it in much more detail over the next couple of hours. And of course, we are also looking forward to presentations around what we believe is a very promising compound