Half Year 2019 Verona Pharma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2019 Verona Pharma Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Stephanie Carrington, Investor Relations. You may begin.



Stephanie Carrington - ICR, LLC - SVP



Thank you, operator. Good morning or afternoon, depending on where you are, and welcome to today's call to review Verona Pharma's results for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2019.



On this call, I am joined by Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer; and Piers Morgan, Chief Financial Officer. I trust you have seen the press release that was -- that included the results for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2019, as well as the operational update and the press release with the data from the Phase II study with a dry powder inhaler formulation of ensifentrine.



If you have not, the press releases are also available on the Investor Relations portion of Verona Pharma's website. A slide presentation related to the DPI Phase II trial data has been