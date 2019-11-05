Nine Months 2019 Verona Pharma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Verona Pharma Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Kimberly Minarovich, Managing Director, Argot Partners.



Kimberly Minarovich - Argot Partners, LLC - MD



Thank you, Lisa. Good morning or afternoon, depending on which time zone you are in, and welcome to today's call to review Verona Pharma's results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2019. With me today is Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer, and Piers Morgan, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning we issued a press release detailing these financial results as well as clinical developments. A copy of the release can be found in the Investor Relations tab on the corporate website www.veronapharma.com.



On today's call, Jan-Anders will first provide an update on the clinical development of the company's lead candidate, ensifentrine.