Verona Pharma plc - Shareholder/Analyst Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Verona Pharma KOL Prospective Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you the conference is being recorded today, and that's Monday, the 1st of June 2020.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, David Zaccardelli. Please go ahead, sir.



David S. Zaccardelli - Verona Pharma plc - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome to Verona Pharma's KOL Perspective Conference Call. The goal of the call is twofold: First, to provide you with an update on ensifentrine, the company's late-stage clinical development candidate that is planned to start Phase III clinical trials later in 2020 for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD; and second, to provide insight from experienced pulmonologists on their perspective of how ensifentrine can be utilized in the treatment of COPD. We are delighted to have a panel of esteemed pulmonologists with us today who will share their expertise on treatment