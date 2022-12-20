Verona Pharma PLC Corporate Call Transcript

Dec 20, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Verona Pharma's conference call. (Operator Instructions) Earlier this morning, Verona Pharma issued a press release announcing top line results from its Phase III ENHANCE-1 trial, evaluating nebulized and Ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of COPD. A copy can be found in the Investor Relations tab on the corporate website, www.veronapharma.com. Before we begin, I'd like to mention -- Excuse me, I'd like to remind you that during today's call, statements about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects are forward-looking statements.



These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including our regulatory plans for ensifentrine and the timing of those plans, the treatment