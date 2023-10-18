Verona Pharma PLC Investor Launch Update Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

David Zaccardelli - Verona Pharma plc - President & CEO



I'm David Zaccardelli. And thank you very much for joining us today for a commercial and launch readiness update for ensifentrine for the treatment of COPD.



Today, we're going to review a number of items. First, I'm going to start with just a very brief introduction and overview just to level set today on ensifentrine, COPD. And then I'll turn over the meeting to Chris Martin and Dr. Rutland, which are going to walk through, from a clinician point of view, the impact of ensifentrine in the treatment of COPD. And then Chris will give a very comprehensive update on where we are for launch readiness for ensifentrine, followed by a Q&A with the Verona team, which is here today to answer your questions.



So Verona Pharma, as you know, has a very good history of execution in the past several years.