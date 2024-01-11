Verona Pharma PLC at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Ethan Taylor JPMorgan-Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Verona Pharma company presentation. My name is Ethan Taylor. I'm an associate in JPMorgan's healthcare investment banking group. It is my pleasure to introduce David Zaccardelli, President and CEO of Verona Pharma.



A quick note, there will be some time at the end of the presentation for audience Q&A, so please have some questions ready. And with that, David, please take it away.



David Zaccardelli - Verona Pharma PLC - President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Great. Thank you so much, and good afternoon, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here to give you an update on Verona Pharma and our lead compound, ensifentrine. With that, I just want to remind you we'll be making forward-looking statements and refer you to our SEC filings for all risk factors.



So ensifentrine has been developed for the maintenance treatment of COPD. It is under FDA review, and we'll talk more about that today. There are a few things I'd like to remind you as we talk about