Jun 02, 2022 / 07:20PM GMT

Shaul Eyal - Cowen and Company, LLC - Analyst



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Shaul Eyal; I'm the research analyst covering cybersecurity at Cowen. Very pleased to host Yaki Faitelson, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Varonis; Jamie Arestia, VP of IR. This is a fireside chat session, so, by all means, feel free to bring up questions. Gents, thank you so much for joining us this afternoon.



Yaki Faitelson - Varonis Systems, Inc. - CEO, President, Co-Founder & Chairman of the Board



Thank you for having us.



Shaul Eyal - Cowen and Company, LLC - Analyst



Maybe Yaki, for those slightly less familiar with the Varonis story, maybe just really kind of a brief outline of what is it that you do, what markets you serve maybe within the broader cybersecurity arena.



Yaki Faitelson - Varonis Systems, Inc. - CEO, President, Co-Founder & Chairman of the Board



Yeah. Varonis is focused on data protection, and we're really doing three things very well. The first thing is