Unidentified Analyst



(audio in progress) be joined Brian Vecci -- did I say that correctly -- CTO and Jamie Arestia. So both you, welcome, and thanks for being here.



Brian Vecci - Varonis Systems, Inc. - Field CTO



Thank you.



Jamie Arestia - Varonis Systems, Inc. - VP, IR



Thank you.



Unidentified Analyst



So you guys reported earnings last week. So, Jamie, why don't you just kind of give us the kick-off there and just give it a quick recap.



Jamie Arestia - Varonis Systems, Inc. - VP, IR



Sure. So we reported Q2. So I'll just quickly run through some numbers. Total revenue growth was 26%. But like a lot of companies, there was quite a bit of noise this quarter that we tried to talk about. FX headwinds were pretty meaningful, and the exit of our Russia business obviously impacted that as well. So if you adjust for those numbers, growth in Q2 was 30%. And that also brought total ARR growth, reported of 30% to adjusted of 32%, which imply about net new ARR