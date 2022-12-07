Varonis Systems Inc at UBS Global TMT Conference Transcript

Dec 07, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Roger Foley Boyd - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Analyst



We'll get things started. So I'm Roger Boyd, I'm the cybersecurity analyst here at UBS. Very happy to have Varonis here with us here on day 3 of the UBS TMT conference. We have Guy Melamed, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer; and Dave Gibson, VP of Strategic Programs. Thank you gentlemen.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate AnalystSo I think we will just start with an overview of the platform of the company. I mean, the data security problem isn't new, but at the same time, you addressed it in a pretty unique way. Can you just talk about how that kind of evolve in the background of the company? How it evolved at this point?- Varonis Systems, Inc. - CFO & COOI think you're right that the problem has evolved. It's interesting, (inaudible) of Twitter sitting in front of Congress, right? They have too much data. They don't know what they have, and