Dec 08, 2022 / 11:40PM GMT

Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Well, hey, good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the home stretch actually of day 2 at the Barclays TMT Conference. My name is Saket Kalia. I cover SMID Cap Software here. Honored to have the team here from Varonis. We've got Guy Melamed, Chief Financial Officer as well as Chief Operating Officer; and we've got Brian Vecci, Field CTO.



So we've got about 30 minutes together. Let's maybe take the first 20 or 25 minutes to do some fireside chat with the team, which I know is going to be fun. And then we'd love to make this interactive. (Operator Instructions) So maybe with all that as a framework, Guy, Brian, thanks so much for being with us here today.



Guy Melamed - Varonis Systems, Inc. - CFO & COO



Thanks.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior AnalystYes, it wouldn't be a conference without you folks. Guy, maybe just to start. Can you just level set for us what were some of the key points