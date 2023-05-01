Q1 2023 Varonis Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Tim Perz - Varonis Systems, Inc. - Director of IR



Tim Perz - Varonis Systems, Inc. - Director of IR

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today to review Varonis' first quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call today are Yaki Faitelson, Chief Executive Officer; and Guy Melamed, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Varonis. After preliminary remarks, we will open the call to a question-and-answer session.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that would be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including projections of future operating results for our second quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023. Due to a number of factors, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements