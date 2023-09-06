Sep 06, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Mark Zhang - Citi - Analyst



Great. Well, thank you guys so much. Good afternoon. Thank you for attending Citi's Global Tech Conference. My name is Mark Zhang, I support the team of Balani with Citi's software research coverage. And today, I have the pleasure of having Varonis here with us. To my left is David Gibson, SVP of Strategic Programs. And to his left, Guy Melamed, CFO and COO extraordinaire.



So thank you guys for coming and all your time. Let's just jump right into it.



Questions and Answers:

- Citi - AnalystMaybe just a quick overview for those who aren't familiar with what you guys do and what's Varonis' mission. Can you just maybe give a quick summary on the state of the union, what you guys do, who you are and what your capabilities and solutions solve for?- Varonis Systems, Inc. - SVP of Strategic ProgramsCertainly. So Varonis sells software that protects data. We have a SaaS-based solution that helps people understand their data, meaning what's important, who's