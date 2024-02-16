Empire State Realty OP LP's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 16% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago

Empire State Realty OP LP (ESBA, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $2.72 billion. Over the past week, the stock price has climbed to $10.06, marking a gain of 5.01%. This positive momentum extends over the past three months, with a significant 16.45% increase in stock price. According to GuruFocus's GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued at $9.91, a slight increase from the past GF Value of $9.79, which had the stock previously considered Modestly Undervalued.

Introduction to Empire State Realty OP LP

Empire State Realty OP LP, operating within the REITs industry, is the operating partner of Empire State Realty Inc. The company's primary focus is on the management, operation, acquisition, and repositioning of properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It operates through two business segments: Real Estate and Observatory. The Real Estate segment is the primary revenue generator, while the Observatory segment capitalizes on the iconic Empire State Building's observatories.

1755957880768589824.png

Assessing Empire State Realty's Profitability

Empire State Realty boasts a strong Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating robust profitability within its industry. The company's Operating Margin stands at an impressive 19.90%, outperforming the industry average. With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.36% and Return on Assets (ROA) of 2.15%, Empire State Realty outshines over half of its industry competitors. Furthermore, a Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 3.73% signifies efficient cash flow generation relative to capital invested. Over the past decade, the company has maintained profitability for 8 years, showcasing consistent performance.

1755957899575848960.png

Growth Trajectory of Empire State Realty

The company's Growth Rank is currently at 3/10, suggesting a lower growth trajectory compared to its peers. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is at 3.10%, reflecting moderate industry growth. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share slows down to 0.60%, indicating a more sluggish long-term growth pattern. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate has decreased by 20.40%, which, while a point of concern, is still better than some industry participants.

1755957917074485248.png

Competitive Landscape

Empire State Realty operates in a competitive market, with close rivals such as Equity Commonwealth (EQC, Financial) with a market cap of $2.01 billion, SL Green Realty Corp (SLG, Financial) at $2.9 billion, and Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW, Financial) with a market cap of $2.54 billion. These competitors are within the same industry and have market capitalizations that are comparable to Empire State Realty's, providing a context for its performance relative to its peers.

Conclusion

In summary, Empire State Realty OP LP has demonstrated a strong market position with its recent stock price increase. The company's solid profitability metrics and consistent performance over the years, coupled with a fair valuation according to GF Value, position it well within the REIT industry. While growth rates indicate some challenges ahead, the company's ability to maintain profitability and manage its capital efficiently suggests resilience. As investors continue to monitor the company's trajectory, Empire State Realty OP LP remains a noteworthy player in the competitive landscape of real estate investment trusts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.