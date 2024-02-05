Feb 05, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



And so Greetings and welcome to the Varonis Systems Inc. fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. Anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tim Powers. You may begin.



Tim Perz Perz - Varonis Systems, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today to review Verona Pharma's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2014 Financial Results. With me on the call today are Yaki Faitelson, Chief Executive Officer, Guy Melamed, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Veronate. After preliminary remarks, we'll open the call to a question and answer session. During this call, we may make statements related to our business that would be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including projections of future