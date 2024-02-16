EVI Industries Inc (EVI) Reports Record Second Quarter Results

Significant Growth in Revenue and Gross Profit with a Strong Increase in Operating Cash Flows

46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased to $179.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, up from $166.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Gross Profit: Rose to $52.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $49.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Operating Cash Flows: A significant increase to $11 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, reflecting a $16 million improvement from the prior year.
  • Net Income: Decreased to $2.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, down from $5.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Declined to $11.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, from $12.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Dividends: Paid a special cash dividend of $0.28 per share during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
  • Acquisitions: Completed the acquisition of ALCO Washer Center, enhancing market share in the northeast region of the United States.
Article's Main Image

On February 9, 2024, EVI Industries Inc (EVI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing record-breaking results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, a distributor and service provider in the commercial laundry and dry cleaning equipment industry, reported significant increases in revenue and gross profit, along with a substantial improvement in operating cash flows.

EVI Industries Inc (EVI, Financial) operates in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America, offering a range of services including equipment sales, leasing, and maintenance. The company's growth has been fueled by a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, with a focus on enhancing its sales and service network and deploying advanced technologies.

Financial Performance and Strategic Investments

The company's revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2023, increased to $179.4 million, up from $166.1 million in the prior year period. Gross profit also saw an uptick, rising to $52.1 million compared to $49.3 million in the prior year period. However, net income for the same period decreased to $2.6 million, down from $5.1 million in the prior year, reflecting heavy investments in sales and service operations, new facilities, and technology development.

Despite the decrease in net income, EVI Industries Inc (EVI, Financial) experienced a $16 million increase in operating cash flows, reaching a record $11 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023. This financial strength allowed the company to pay a special cash dividend of $0.28 per share during the quarter, marking the fifth such dividend since 2016.

Challenges and Outlook

While the company has made significant strides in its financial achievements, it faces challenges such as moderate OEM pricing actions and the need to continue investing in growth initiatives. These challenges, however, are mitigated by the company's strong balance sheet and low leverage, which provide the financial flexibility to invest in operations and execute strategic transactions.

EVI Industries Inc (EVI, Financial) remains committed to its buy-and-build growth strategy, as evidenced by the recent acquisition of ALCO Washer Center. This acquisition strengthens the company's market share in the northeast region of the United States and underscores its ongoing pursuit of strategic opportunities.

The company's investments in sales professionals and service technicians are key components of its organic growth strategy, with a 13% increase in sales professionals and a 9% increase in service technicians compared to the prior year period. These investments are expected to yield new customer relationships, additional product sales, and recurring service revenues.

In conclusion, EVI Industries Inc (EVI, Financial) has demonstrated a robust financial performance in the second quarter, with record revenue and gross profits. The company's strategic investments in technology and personnel are poised to drive future growth, despite the challenges faced in the current economic landscape. With a strong balance sheet and a clear growth strategy, EVI Industries Inc (EVI) is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EVI Industries Inc for further details.

