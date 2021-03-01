Q4 2020 Verra Mobility Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Verra Mobility Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Marc Griffin, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Marc P. Griffin - ICR, LLC - SVP



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Verra Mobility's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Call.



Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market close. With me on the call this afternoon is David Roberts, Verra Mobility's Chief Executive Officer; and Tricia Chiodo, Chief Financial Officer. They will begin with prepared remarks, and then we'll open up the call for Q&A.



During the call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking, including statements concerning our plans to execute on our growth strategy, our ability to maintain existing and acquire new customers and other statements regarding our plans and prospects.



Forward-looking