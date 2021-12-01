Dec 01, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



So it looks like we can go ahead and get started as everybody is sitting down. Thank you, everyone, for coming out to the second day of the 25th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference. We are so excited to be back in person this year as I believe we are the first technology conference to be back in person.



So seeing a lot of faces that honestly, I have never met in person before. It's been great and very excited today to be joined by Verra Mobility up here on the stage. We have David Roberts, CEO; and Tricia Chiodo, the CFO of Verra. So thank you guys for coming out to Arizona. Hopefully, you've enjoyed the beautiful weather because I know I have.



David Martin Roberts - Verra Mobility Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good news is we live here. We're -- it's about 12 minutes from my house. So this was convenient.



Questions and Answers:

You get to enjoy it all year long. Let's jump right in. Why don't we start with a brief overview of the 2 business segments. And I