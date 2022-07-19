Verra Mobility Corp Investor Day Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Mark Zindler - Verra Mobility Corporation - VP of IR



Good afternoon. Thanks so much for coming out here today. We greatly appreciate your support. Thanks for everyone who's attending in person. Thanks for everyone joining virtually. My name is Mark Zindler, I lead Investor Relations for Verra Mobility. And we're really excited. We're hosting our inaugural Investor Day. Very exciting time for us. And again, we appreciate your support.



At this time, I ask everyone in the audience to please put your cell phones on silent. We greatly appreciate it. And so turning to the forward-looking statements. During today's presentation, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking, including statements concerning our expected future business and financial performance, our plans to execute on our growth strategy, the benefits of our strategic acquisitions and other statements regarding our plans and prospects.



Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the