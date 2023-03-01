Q4 2022 Verra Mobility Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Mark Zindler - Verra Mobility Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Verra Mobility's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market close. With me on the call are David Roberts, Verra Mobility's Chief Executive Officer; and Craig Conti, our Chief Financial Officer. David will begin with prepared remarks, followed by Craig, and then we'll open up the call for Q&A.



During the call, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking, including statements concerning our expected future business and financial performance,