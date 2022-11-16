Vitru Ltd Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 2022 Vitru Limited Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. It's my pleasure to now turn the meeting over to Carlos Eduardo Martins. Mr. Martins, the floor is yours.



Carlos Eduardo Martins e Silva - Vitru Limited - Chairman of Board



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Vitru Limited Extraordinary General Meeting. Let the meeting now come to order. I'm Carlos Eduardo Martins, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. I thank you all for being here today. I will act as Chairperson of the meeting and Amanda Felton, Head of Legal of Vitru Limited, will act as a Secretary of the meeting.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that in the interest of all shareholders, we will only address those questions that are pertinent to the scope of the meeting. And at the proper moment, we will ask you to restrict your remarks to the items on the agenda.



Any questions will be read by the Secretary and answered before the announcement of the voting results. If you have joined this meeting as a guest rather than a