Vitru Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Jan 19, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas - Vitru Limited - Chief Financial & IR Officer



(presentation)



Education will brighten it. That's through the future that Vitru Education has changed millions of lives and for the light of knowledge to be even brighter. The controller of UNIASSELVI will welcome you to Unicesumar. These are welcome to a great institution and a new phase of education in Brazil with increasingly more education, innovation synergy and especially quality, higher education and highly democratic to everyone, the union of forces that makes Vitru a leader in higher education and distance education in Brazil as well as on-campus medical education, UNIASSELVI and Unicesumar continue with their independent education models, but now they're linked with the same purpose, providing quality education and making it reach all Brazilians, UNIASSELVI and Unicesumar and Vitru Education, we are proud of it.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, everyone. Hello, and thank you very much for coming to Maringa. It's not that easy to get to the city,