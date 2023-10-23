VirTra Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 23, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Greetings. Welcome to the VirTra, Inc. Annual Meeting. Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Bob Ferris, Founder and Executive Chairman of VirTra. Sir, please go ahead.



Robert D. Ferris - VirTra, Inc. - Executive Chairman & President



Good afternoon.



Will the meeting please come to order?



My name is Bob Ferris, and I am the Executive Chairman of VirTra. Welcome to the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of VirTra. This meeting is being webcast live, and the webcast will be posted on our website for a period of time after the meeting.



The matters on which the stockholders at the meeting are voting are to: one, elect 5 directors, two, holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation; three, ratify the appointment of Haynie & Company as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023; and four, transact any other business that may properly come before the meeting.



