Vuzix Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 13, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
Paul J. Travers - Vuzix Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
and I'm happy to [say that within a month or so, we will be shipping what those things are.]
Blade for first responders and security, I'll get into that a bit more. That can scratch in the surface. There's a big tile of opportunity there, and you're only going to see a piece of it. That's -- it's obviously something that's happening at Vuzix because we put some press releases around that.
Blade for consumers. There's a subset of that. Getting into the marketplace if you look at the opportunity to be a seriously connected accessory to a phone, the wireless industry is looking for devices just like this. When you have an ecosystem and you can supply it and modify it until you get it so it can work in different localities and the like and it solves all the problems to generate revenues and offer content, et cetera, for your customers, it's a great platform to start from. And we're seeing lots of incredible opportunity around that.
And then finally, we've built an amazing
