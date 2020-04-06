Vuzix Corporation - Special Call Transcript

Apr 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Matt Margolis - Vuzix Corporation - Director of Corporate Communications & IR



(technical difficulty)



one interesting use case is online shopping. So folks will place an order online. We have our glasses in a number of stores where they're using it for picking. So the associate will walk around, get a pick list on the glasses. We'll tell them what location to go to. They're going around and picking orders fulfilling those that are based on online orders, which is pretty exciting.



In manufacturing, thinking about work instructions, step-by-step confirmation, QA, the glasses are super valuable there. If you have a problem in the fields, you can bring up the work instruction, you can call for help.



Thinking about field service, which is something we're going to do today, remote support, training, the ability to share things, hands-free over a computer with an expert is just invaluable. I mean today, there's travel restrictions out there. There's a lot going on in the world. And our solution with Brochesia here is super vital for field service to be able to transfer that