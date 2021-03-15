Q4 2020 Vuzix Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Vuzix Fourth Quarter and Full Year ending December 31, 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Now I would like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor. Director of Investor Relations at Vuzix. Mr. McGregor, you may begin.



Ed McGregor - Vuzix Corporation - Director of Institutional IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Vuzix's Fourth Quarter and 2020 Full Year ending December 31 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. With us today are Vuzix CEO, Paul Travers; and CFO, Grant Russell. Before I turn this call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session. Therefore, the company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that are contained in the Private