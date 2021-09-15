Sep 15, 2021 / 12:50PM GMT
Jason Boisvert Bazinet - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Global Head of EMT & Analyst
Well, good morning, everyone. My name is Jason Bazinet. I'm Citi's Internet and media analyst. We're very pleased this morning to welcome Paul Travers, the CEO of Vuzix. Paul, welcome. Good morning.
Paul J. Travers - Vuzix Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
Jason, it's a pleasure to be here. Thank you.
Jason Boisvert Bazinet - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Global Head of EMT & Analyst
A couple of just process points. If you do want to ask a question of Paul and the Vuzix team, you can just e-mail it to me directly or you can just type it into the web interface that you're using. And it will get sent to me, and I'm happy to read those.
I think what Paul is going to do is start off with a quick overview of the company with a PowerPoint presentation, and then we'll go into some Q&A that I'll moderate.
And with that, I'll turn it over to you, Paul.
Paul J
Vuzix Corp at Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference Transcript
Sep 15, 2021 / 12:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...