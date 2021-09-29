Sep 29, 2021 / 06:20PM GMT
Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator
It is the CEO of Vivos Therapeutics, its ticker VVOS, Kirk Huntsman. Kirk. Kirk, are you out there?
Kirk Huntsman - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO & Chairman
I'm here.
Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator
There he is. I knew you were out there.
Kirk Huntsman - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO & Chairman
Yes.
Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator
How you doing?
Kirk Huntsman - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO & Chairman
I'm doing great. Good to see you.
Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator
Yes, very good to see you. I like the -- where are you right now? I like the background.
Kirk Huntsman - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO & Chairman
Yes. I'm in -- I'm at our international training institute in Denver, Colorado.
Brent Slava -
Vivos Therapeutics Inc at Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 29, 2021 / 06:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...