Dec 09, 2021 / 06:55PM GMT

Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator



And I want to bring on Vivos Therapeutics' Co-Founder and CEO, Kirk Huntsman. Kirk, nice to see you here.



Kirk Huntsman - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Hi, Brent. Nice to be here. Thanks for having us.



Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator



Yeah. And it looks like your CFO, Brad, is also here. Nice to meet you, Brad. Nice to see you.



Brad Amman - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO



Yeah, good to see you, Brent.



Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator



Cool. Well, I will let you guys have at it. I see some slides backstage and who -- whichever one of you guys is controlling that just make it full screen if you can, and we should be good to go.



Kirk Huntsman - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



So I thought I did. Let me make sure. How's that? Does that look full screen now?



Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator