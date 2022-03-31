Q4 2021 Vivos Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Please stand by. We're about to begin. Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Vivos Therapeutics fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded, and a replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Vivos' website and will remain posted there for the next 30 days.



I'll now hand the call over to Julie Gannon, Vivos' Investor Relations Officer for introductions and the reading of the Safe Harbor statement. Please go ahead.



Julie Gannon - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. - Chief of Staff & IR



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Vivos Therapeutics fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings conference call. A copy of our earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.vivos.com.



With us on today's call are Kirk Huntsman, Vivos' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Brad Amman, Chief Financial Officer. Today, we'll