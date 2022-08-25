Aug 25, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT
Kirk Huntsman - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Good afternoon. And on behalf of our Board of Directors and our officers and employees, I would like to welcome everyone to the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of Vivos Therapeutics, which is being held live via live webcast. I am Kirk Huntsman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vivos. I will act as Chair of this meeting.
Here with me today is Brad Amman, our Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, and Treasurer, who will act as Secretary of the meeting and as the Inspector of Election. Also present today, in listen-only mode are the members of our Board of Directors as well as many of our employees and our outside legal counsel.
As we did last year, we are pleased to hold our annual meeting virtually via the internet. Virtual shareholder meetings are increasing in prevalence and allow for improved access and increased attendance. By hosting our meeting virtually, all of our shareholders are more easily able to attend.
All stockholders of record on July 5, 2022, are eligible to
Vivos Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Aug 25, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...