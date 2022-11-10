Nov 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Jean Diego Banon - VivoPower International Plc - Head of Corporate Development



Welcome to VivoPower International Plc's annual general meeting of shareholders. My name is Jean Diego Banon, Head of Corporate Development of VivoPower. I will be chairing this meeting. I am situated in London at the address as that in the AGM notice.



Also present is James Tindal-Robertson, Group Finance Director. I can confirm a quorum is present. I will now hand over you to Kevin Chin, the Executive Chair of VivoPower International Plc.



Kevin Chin - VivoPower International Plc - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman



Thank you, JD, and welcome, everyone, to VivoPower International Plc's AGM of shareholders 2022. My name is Kevin Chin. I also have my fellow directors, Gemma Godfrey, Michael Hui, Pete Jeavons, and William Langdon with us in this virtual meeting.



Again, thank you for joining us here today. We'd like to take this opportunity to thank all of the VivoPower team, our partners, financiers, customers, suppliers, and shareholders for their support and