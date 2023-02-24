Feb 24, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Kevin Chin - VivoPower International PLC - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the VivoPower half-year results presentation for the period ended December 31, 2022. I'll take you firstly to page 3 of our presentation. The executive summary.



So, at a headline level, we made very good strategic progress during the half year. However, our results were affected by unseasonal weather and foreign exchange. Our revenue declined due to project timing and a decline in the Australian dollar versus the US dollar foreign exchange rate. So, our half-year revenue decreased 23% year-on-year to $8.7 million.



This is primarily attributable to timing of project execution with one