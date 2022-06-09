Vaxart Inc at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 09, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



The Senior Biotech Analyst at Jefferies h ere. Our next presenter company -- presenting company is Vaxart, and welcome Sean and James.



Sean Tucker - Vaxart, Inc. - SVP & Chief Scientific Officer



Thank you very much.



Unidentified Analyst



Thank you. All right. The CEO, Andrei, has to cancel the presentation because of the slight delay in the -- but we do have good gentlemen here with us. All right, so maybe to start this fireside chat either Sean/James -- can you give us like a one-minute elevator pitch for people who are not that familiar with Vaxart?



Questions and Answers:

- Vaxart, Inc. - SVP & Chief Scientific OfficerSure. So Vaxart is all about oral vaccine tablets. We wanted to be able to develop a system or a vaccine platform that can be delivered anywhere in the world at any time to any person. And we thought the tablets was the right way to go, and we certainly have made substantial progress and have lots of clinical data to back it up.